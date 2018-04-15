 Sycophancy elevated under Buhari govt – Shehu Sani — Nigeria Today
Sycophancy elevated under Buhari govt – Shehu Sani

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Chairman, Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Loans, Senator Shehu Sani, has said sycophancy under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has been elevated to historic levels. Sani, who represents Kaduna Central senatorial district in the National Assembly, stated this while airing his thought over the undue emphasis of pro- and anti-Buhari cliques within the federal legislature. […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

