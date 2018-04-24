SYNOD: Unscrupulous elements must be flushed out of govt —Methodist Church — Nigeria Today

SYNOD: Unscrupulous elements must be flushed out of govt —Methodist Church

By Kelechukwu Iruoma

LAGOS—The Diocese of Lagos Central, Methodist Church Nigeria has called on President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to flush out unscrupulous elements in his government if the administration is to succeed in its fight against corruption.

This was contained in a communique signed at the 2018 Synod themed “Strive for Peace and Holiness” in Lagos. The Synod presided over by the Diocesan Bishop, His Lordship, Rt. Rev. O. O. C. Fafeyiwa was attended by the First Lady of Oyo State, Chief Mrs. Florence Ajimobi, represented by the Special Adviser to the Oyo State Governor, Rev. Mrs. Rose Oyedele.

According to the communique, “Synod identified an urgent need for the holistic reform of our country’s political system, comprising the three arms of government, and other institutions of government. It expressed the view that unless unscrupulous elements are flushed out of the government, the anti-corruption fight of the current regime might not yield the desired results. It is also important that the cost of governance be reduced and politics be made less financially attractive.”

Synod called for more proactive measures by the security agencies to combat the growing challenges of insecurity in the country. It also called for the urgent release of Leah Sharibu, the outstanding female abductee from Dapchi in Yobe State who was not released by the Boko Haram terrorists when other abducted girls were released because of her Christian faith.

“Synod decried the current apathy of Christians to participate in politics and called on followers of Christ, who are interested in partisan politics, to vie for elective positions in the next general elections. It also enjoined all Christians of voting age to ensure that they were duly registered for the forthcoming National elections so that they could exercise their rights to vote and be voted for.”k

Synod commended the efforts of the Lagos State Government, under the leadership of His Excellency, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, in making life meaningful for the citizens of the State, especially in the area of security, infrastructural development, prompt payment of salaries, gratuities and pensions.

