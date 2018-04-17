 Syrian medics 'subjected to extreme intimidation' after Douma attack - The Guardian — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Syrian medics ‘subjected to extreme intimidation’ after Douma attack – The Guardian

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Guardian

Syrian medics 'subjected to extreme intimidation' after Douma attack
The Guardian
Doctors say those who treated patients after attack have been told they and their families will be targeted if they speak out. Martin Chulov in Beirut and Kareem Shaheen in Istanbul. Tue 17 Apr 2018 13.25 EDT Last modified on Tue 17 Apr 2018 14.14 EDT
A Way Forward in SyriaNew York Times
Chemical weapons experts not in Douma, State Department saysCNN
Chemical weapons inspectors reach Syrian town of DoumaABC Online
RadioFreeEurope/RadioLiberty –NEWS.com.au –USA TODAY –Foreign Policy (blog)
all 3,044 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.