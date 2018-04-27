 SZA And Kendrick Lamar's 'Doves In The Wind' Video Is A Spot-On Kung Fu Parody - UPROXX — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

SZA And Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Doves In The Wind’ Video Is A Spot-On Kung Fu Parody – UPROXX

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


UPROXX

SZA And Kendrick Lamar's 'Doves In The Wind' Video Is A Spot-On Kung Fu Parody
UPROXX
The joke here is obvious, but I'll say it anyway: In SZA's new video for “Doves In The Wind,” Kendrick Lamar has gone full Kung Fu Kenny. The nickname was established during the DAMN. era, and now Kendrick is really living it out. SZA just shared a
SZA Takes Kung Fu Lessons From Kendrick Lamar in New 'Doves in the Wind' VideoBillboard
SZA – Doves In The Wind (Official Video) ft. Kendrick LamarYouTube

all 23 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.