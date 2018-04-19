T.B Joshua’s church collapse: Lagos reveals how it will handle prophet’s case — Nigeria Today

T.B Joshua’s church collapse: Lagos reveals how it will handle prophet’s case

The Lagos State Government, on Thursday said it would pursue the cases it filed against Prophet Temitope Joshua (a.k.a. T.B. Joshua) to a logical end. This assertion was made by the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Adeniji Kazeem, when presenting the Ministry of Justice’s stewardship at the 2018 Ministerial Press Briefing in Alausa, Ikeja. […]

T.B Joshua’s church collapse: Lagos reveals how it will handle prophet’s case

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

