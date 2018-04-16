 T-Mobile slapped with $40 million fine for playing fake ringtones on rural calls — Nigeria Today
T-Mobile slapped with $40 million fine for playing fake ringtones on rural calls

T-Mobile has agreed to pay $40 million after the FCC found that despite promising to end the practice, T-Mobile was still playing fake ringtones on calls to rural areas in an effort to make customers believe that the call had been connected.

