 T20 Africa Qualifier: Ghana beat Nigeria - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

T20 Africa Qualifier: Ghana beat Nigeria – The Punch

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


International Cricket Council

T20 Africa Qualifier: Ghana beat Nigeria
The Punch
Ghana defeated their bitter rivals Nigeria by 7 wickets in their ICC World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier 'A' at the Tafawa Balewa Cricket Oval in Lagos on Tuesday. The Ghanaians fielded first, and courtesy of a superb bowling from David Ankrah, who got 3
Ghana take initiative in World T20 Africa Qualifier A with first defeat of hosts NigeriaInsidethegames.biz

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.