Table shows First Bank, Diamond, Access, mobile apps lead top user reviews — Nigeria Today

Table shows First Bank, Diamond, Access, mobile apps lead top user reviews

First Bank, Diamond Bank and Access Bank mobile applications have received more positive reviews from top ten users surveyed on the Google Play Store, BusinessDay has found. BusinessDay has been tracking the performance of the mobile applications of eighteen Nigerian banks on Google Play Store. It should be noted that some of these banks have…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Table shows First Bank, Diamond, Access, mobile apps lead top user reviews appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

