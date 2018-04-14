Table Tennis Nigeria out of Men’s Doubles — Nigeria Today

Table Tennis Nigeria out of Men’s Doubles

Nigeria has crashed out of the Table Tennis Men’s Double event at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia. The duo of Aruna Quadri and Segun Toriola lost in the quarter-finals to Singapore’s Pang Yew En Koen and Poh Shao Feng Ethan 3-1 at Oxenford Studio yesterday.

The elimination of Quadri and Toriola effectively ends the country’s search for medals in the Doubles event. There was however a ray of hope in the Men’s Singles event where Quadri made it to the last four.

The Nigerian number 1 seed completely outclassed Hameet Desai of India 4-0 in the quarter- finals decided yesterday.

In today’s semi-finals, Quadri will face India’s top seed Sharath Achanta in what is arguably the game of the tournament.

It was Achanta who spearheaded India’s overwhelming defeat of Nigeria in the Men’s Team event in the absence of Quadri. In the other semi-finals, it will be another battle of the titans when Singapore’s Ning Gao faces Samuel Walker of England.

