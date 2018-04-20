Tackling low cassava yield - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Tackling low cassava yield – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Tackling low cassava yield
The Nation Newspaper
Cassava is a key tuber crop that can help Africa overcome its reliance on food imports for Africa. But experts are concerned that average yield per hectare is still between 10 and 20 tonnes. The Global Cassava Partnership for the 21st Century (GCP21 …
Rallying Support For Cassava Production In Africa
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!