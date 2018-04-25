Tackling malaria: Firm targets 20 million Nigerians for free drug distribution — Nigeria Today

Tackling malaria: Firm targets 20 million Nigerians for free drug distribution

As part of its support to the Federal and State Governments in the fight against the scourge of malaria, Superior pharmaceuticals in commemoration of the World Malaria Day plans to distribute free malaria drugs to 20 million Nigerians nationwide.

Ike Okeke, President/ chief executive officer, Superior Pharmaceuticals observes that the incidence of Malaria have for years pose significant drain in Nigeria’s GDP and a major cause of death to children 5 years or younger.

Okeke said the free distribution of Sumether Plus a combination of Artemether and Lumefantrine combination therapy at selected pharmaceutical outlets across the country will be on till the end of April, 2018.

He said the Sumether plus is a brand of ACT recommended by World Health Organisation as a first line drug in treating malaria infestation.

He further said the company is committed to support the government by providing highly effective and genuine ACT tablets, syrup and injections for therapeutic treatment and cure of malaria.

According to him, “All hope is not lost but the government in partnership with foreign organisations must show willingness and commitment to combat this Malaria epidemic in Nigeria”.

Okeke is worried that Insecticide treated mosquito nets embraced by donor agencies and most developed countries as a tested solution in the fight against malaria is still been scorned by Nigeria and other Africans countries.

He pointed out that to effectively combat the spread of malaria which pose a major public health hazard with significant man hour and productivity lost, Nigerians are encouraged to keep their environment clean and use insecticide treated mosquito nets as often as they can.

KELECHI EWUZIE

The post Tackling malaria: Firm targets 20 million Nigerians for free drug distribution appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

