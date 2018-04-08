Talent galore at drama festival - The Standard — Nigeria Today

Talent galore at drama festival – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
Talent galore at drama festival
The Standard
The new government directive to stop principals and head teachers from compelling parents to contribute towards infrastructure development in schools and colleges cuts like a sword with two sides. On one side it is good music to the ears of parents yet …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!