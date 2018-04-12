Talented American Rapper, DC Young Fly Shares Pictures Of Him Pooing Inside The Toilet While Carrying Her Daughter — Nigeria Today

Talented American Rapper, DC Young Fly Shares Pictures Of Him Pooing Inside The Toilet While Carrying Her Daughter

25-year-old Atlanta rapper, DC Young Fly took to Instagram to share this disturbing photo of himself pooping in the toilet while carrying his daughter. He captured the awkward photo: ‘This shit hardd!!! ??? s/o to all the single Mothers who takin care of they kids wit no help!! #YalAreTheMVPs’ However, the photo attracted a comment […]

The post Talented American Rapper, DC Young Fly Shares Pictures Of Him Pooing Inside The Toilet While Carrying Her Daughter appeared first on Ngyab.

