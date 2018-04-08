Tambuwal, Dahiru’s meeting excites APC loyalists in Sokoto — Nigeria Today

Tambuwal, Dahiru’s meeting excites APC loyalists in Sokoto

Some loyalists of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State on Sunday expressed appreciation over peaceful moves initiated among party supporters as former Sen. Umaru Dahiru joined Gov. Aminu Tambuwal at a function.

A Source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on anonymity on Sunday in Sokoto that the duo were at loggerhead for long period.

He said that the function organised at Tambuwal’s residence last Saturday and attended by former Senator was the first of its kind since 2014.

The source explained that the longstanding political feud threatening the foundation of the ruling APC in the state have been settled, with the principal actors (Tambuwal and Dahiru) sitting in one place.

According to him, the former allies went their separate ways in December 2014 after Tambuwal, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, defeated the ex-chairman of Senate Committee on Judiciary (Dahiru) to emerge the flag bearer of the APC for the April 2015 governorship election.

The source explained that dissatisfied with the outcome, Dahiru challenged the outcome and twice lost at the trial court and the appellate courts, before he was prevailed upon not to take the matter to the Supreme Court.

“Community elders, religious leaders and some high political class personalities intervened to ensure that the former allies are now back on the same page politically.

“It is true they have been settled, that was why the former senator visited the governor’s house in Sokoto on Saturday April 7, to attend a wedding ceremony.

“In the past, the ex-senator had avoided such gatherings but this time, to prove that all past differences have been settled; he came to the venue and went straight to greet the governor,’’ he said.

According to him, Dahiru was offered a seat in the front row and took part in all the activities as a respected family member.

Another source said that the current development showed that the former lawmaker has now accepted to join hands with Tambuwal and other APC stakeholders to move the state forward.

“Since the reconciliation, he has privately expressed his joy at how the APC has been steering the ship of state.

“He has commended Gov. Tambuwal on his stewardship and has given commitment to give his support to the success of the administration,” the source added.

Malam Ahmad Abdullahi and Alhaji Muktar Malami, both residents, also told NAN that the amicable resolution of internal differences within party members was a welcome development.

They stressed that embracing peace and understanding would surely facilitate great success to the party ahead of future elections.

NAN further gathered that reports indicated that many of the former senator’s allies and immediate family members have been co-opted into the running of the government as a sign of goodwill.

Efforts to obtain reactions from the duo and APC officials failed, but a party leader promised to address newsmen on the development at an appropriate time.

