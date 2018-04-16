Tambuwal Donates 1,000 Bags Of Grains To Widows, Needy In Sokoto — Nigeria Today

Tambuwal Donates 1,000 Bags Of Grains To Widows, Needy In Sokoto
Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, today through the State Zakkat and Endowment commissioner donated 1,000 bags of grains to both widows and the needy across the state. Speaking before distributing the grains to beneficiaries, chairman of the Commission, Malam Lawal Maidoki, said the donation was Tambuwal’s personal contribution towards alleviating the plight of widows […]
