 Tambuwal loses spokesperson, Imam Imam — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto on Media and Publicity, Malam Imam Imam is dead. Imam died around 3.am at the Nziamye Turkish Hospital Abuja after a brief illness on Friday.

