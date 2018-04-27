Tambuwal loses spokesperson, Imam Imam — Nigeria Today

Tambuwal loses spokesperson, Imam Imam
The Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto on Media and Publicity, Malam Imam Imam is dead. Imam died around 3.am at the Nziamye Turkish Hospital Abuja after a brief illness on Friday.
