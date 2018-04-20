 Tanzania: Actress Agnes Masogange Passes Away After Short Illness - AllAfrica.com — Nigeria Today
Tanzania: Actress Agnes Masogange Passes Away After Short Illness – AllAfrica.com

Tanzania: Actress Agnes Masogange Passes Away After Short Illness
AllAfrica.com
Dar es Salaam — Popular video queen Agnes Gerald, alias Masogange, is no more. According to Roben Simwanza, a lawyer to the deceased, Masogange died on Friday April 20 around 4.00 pm. He said she was suffering from pneumonia and died while receiving

