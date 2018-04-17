Tanzanian Musician Diamond Platnumz Arrested For Sharing Indecent Content On Social Media — Nigeria Today

Tanzanian Musician Diamond Platnumz Arrested For Sharing Indecent Content On Social Media

Popular Tanzanian musician Naseeb Abdul Juma, popularly known by his stage name Diamond Platnumz has been arrested for publishing “indecent” photographs on social media, the information minister told parliament on Tuesday. The images have circulated on social networks since Mondayshowing the 28-year-old singer, shirtless and in bed with a female companion. “Among our artists, there […]

