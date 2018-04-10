Tanzania’s shortest actress to get married as second wife — Nigeria Today

Tanzania’s shortest actress to get married as second wife

Tausi Mdegela, is considered as Tanzania’s shortest actress and according to news going round, the actress is set to walk down the aisle aisle with her longtime boyfriend. Mdegela popularly known to her fans as Kipenzi Cha Watoto, who is among world’s little people said preparation for her wedding with her lover, Taarab crooner Prince […]

The post Tanzania’s shortest actress to get married as second wife appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

