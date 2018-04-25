 Taraba in dire need of befitting Government House – Gov. Ishaku — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Taraba in dire need of befitting Government House – Gov. Ishaku

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba on Wednesday pledged his administration’s commitment to building a befitting Government House for the state. Ishaku told newsmen in Jalingo shortly after inspecting the proposed site of the project, located in the Kona Garu area of Jalingo that the when constructed the edifice would enable the smooth running of government’s […]

The post Taraba in dire need of befitting Government House – Gov. Ishaku appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.