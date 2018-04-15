 Taraba killings: Kefas Dauda writes Ishaku, reveals his alleged shocking roles in farmers, herdsmen crises — Nigeria Today
Taraba killings: Kefas Dauda writes Ishaku, reveals his alleged shocking roles in farmers, herdsmen crises

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Popular opinionist and native of Taraba State, Kefas Dauda, has written the state governor, Darius Ishaku, accusing him of fueling the ongoing clashes between herdsmen and farmers in the state. Several lives, including property worth millions of Naira have been consumed in Taraba State as the result of the clashes between herders and farmers with […]

