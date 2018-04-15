Taraba traditional ruler appeals for increased military surveillance — Nigeria Today

Taraba traditional ruler appeals for increased military surveillance
The traditional ruler of Gashaka in Gashaka Local Government Area of Taraba, Alhaji Zubairu Hammangabdo, has called on Defence Headquarters to empower soldiers of 20 Mechanised Battalion in Serti with facilities and trained personnel to improve surveillance to rid the area of criminal elements. Hammangabdo, who is the Lamdo of Gashaka, made the appeal on […]
