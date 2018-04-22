Taraba varsity student killed by falling tree in Cameroon buried - Premium Times — Nigeria Today

Taraba varsity student killed by falling tree in Cameroon buried – Premium Times
|
Premium Times
|
Taraba varsity student killed by falling tree in Cameroon buried
Premium Times
The remains of Nuru Magaji, one of the four Taraba State University students killed by falling trees at the Bouba Njidda Wildlife Park, Garoua, Cameroon, were buried in Jalingo on Sunday. Mr Magaji's corpse, which was brought into Jalingo on Friday …
Parents want dead Taraba student buried in Cameroon
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!