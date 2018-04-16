 Target will deliver your large in-store purchases straight to your door — Nigeria Today
Target will deliver your large in-store purchases straight to your door

Posted on Apr 16, 2018

Target is hoping to make things a bit easier for its urban shoppers to get their big-ticket items home with a new solution — same-day delivery of your large in-store purchases like furniture or even just cases of water.

The post Target will deliver your large in-store purchases straight to your door appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

