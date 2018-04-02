Task force nabs notorious Oshodi traffic robber — Nigeria Today

Task force nabs notorious Oshodi traffic robber

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Operatives of the Lagos State Task Force on Environmental and Special Offences Unit have nabbed a notorious traffic robber, Oluwole Kayode, 27 years old, who pretended to be selling soft drinks and sachets water to motorists at Oshodi bridge area of Lagos State

Superintendent of Police, SP, Olayinka Egbeyemi, Chairman of the Lagos State Task Force, who confirmed the arrest of the suspect, said he was apprehended by officers of the agency positioned at Oshodi bridge to check criminal activities of traffic robbers.

He stated that the traffic robber was arrested after he had broken a driver’s side screen of a Toyota Corolla car with a hammer and snatched 2 phones and a bag containing valuables.

The Chairman stated further that immediately the suspect was arrested and every item stolen recovered that the owner was called on the phone to pick up her bag and 2 phone at Task Force office, Bolade, Oshodi.

Suspect confesses

The suspect confessed to using a hammer on motorists, who refused to voluntarily release their belongings during traffic at Oshodi bridge.

“Yes, I used a hammer to break her vehicle side screen because the woman refused to surrender her bag and 2 phones when I approached her during traffic when it was raining.”

The owner of the snatched bag and 2 phones, Mrs Hadizatul Jiddah, commended the Lagos State Commissioner of Police for his efforts of ridding Lagos of crime and State Task Force for the prompt action taken.

“If not for the prompt interventions of personnel of the Lagos State Task Force my bag and 2 phones would have gone.”

The post Task force nabs notorious Oshodi traffic robber appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

