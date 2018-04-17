 TaskRabbit app goes down as it investigates ‘cybersecurity incident’ — Nigeria Today
TaskRabbit app goes down as it investigates ‘cybersecurity incident’

TaskRabbit, the service that matches freelance labor with local demand, was taken offline on Monday while it investigates “a cybersecurity incident.” Few details are currently available, though we’ll update when we know more.

