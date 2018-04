TaskRabbit app goes down as it investigates ‘cybersecurity incident’ — Nigeria Today

TaskRabbit app goes down as it investigates ‘cybersecurity incident’

TaskRabbit, the service that matches freelance labor with local demand, was taken offline on Monday while it investigates “a cybersecurity incident.” Few details are currently available, though we’ll update when we know more.

The post TaskRabbit app goes down as it investigates ‘cybersecurity incident’ appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest