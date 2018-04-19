TaskRabbit back online after cyberattack, warns users to monitor their accounts — Nigeria Today

TaskRabbit back online after cyberattack, warns users to monitor their accounts

TaskRabbit is back online after a cyberattack forced the company to suspend its operation on Monday. The CEO says it’s still investigating the incident, and advises users to change their passwords and monitor their accounts.

The post TaskRabbit back online after cyberattack, warns users to monitor their accounts appeared first on Digital Trends.

