Tax: EFCC recovers N28b for FIRS — Nigeria Today

Tax: EFCC recovers N28b for FIRS

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has recovered N28billion from tax defaulters for the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Executive Chairman of the FIRS Babatunde Fowler stated this when he led a delegation to the Acting Chairman of EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu.

A statement by the Head of Media and Publicity of EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren said Fowler lauded the anti-graft agency for its “role particularly in the recovery of N28billion from various tax defaulters across the country.”

He said: “Through the intervention of the EFCC, the agency has been experiencing high level of tax compliance and it’s yielding positive results”, he said.

”When tax defaulters are reported and invited to your office (EFCC), we see results, we don’t know how you do it, but we are seeing results and people are complying”.

“The FIRS alone cannot curtail the activities of tax evaders without the collaboration of other national and international agencies such as the EFCC.

The FIRS boss emphasized the need to strengthen the existing collaboration and synergy between the two agencies.

He assured that his organization would explore every other means backed by law to ensure that taxes are paid and not diverted.

He added: “If taxes are paid, funds would be available for government to provide the infrastructure needed for the socio-economic well-being of the citizenry.”

Magu said: “The EFCC is ever ready to partner any agency, organization or individual in fighting corruption for the purpose of moving the nation forward.

Both agencies have agreed to go after tax defaulters following the expiration of the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration.

A statement from the FIRS quoted Fowler to have said recently, two banks came forward to comply on their own. I think that they must have heard words. We want joint assistance with the EFCC, especially now that VAIDS is over, to make sure that all tax defaulters get the lawful treatment.”

Fowler said the government would deploy all powers within its disposal warning that “every taxable person in Nigeria now knows that we are ready to deploy all powers within our disposal to ensure that every tax defaulter is punished according to the law.”

