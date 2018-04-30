 Tax war looms as FG insists on $1bn revenue target from VAIDS - Daily Sun — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Tax war looms as FG insists on $1bn revenue target from VAIDS – Daily Sun

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Daily Sun

Tax war looms as FG insists on $1bn revenue target from VAIDS
Daily Sun
The stage is being set for an impending showdown between the Federal Government's tax authorities and notorious but highly influential defaulters in the country, who are perfecting their ways to remain invincible and continually shortchange the system
Efficient tax system vital to economic growth, says FIRSThe Punch

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.