Taylor Swift's Alleged Stalker Found With A Knife, Rope And Ammunition Outside Her Home - MTV UK — Nigeria Today

Taylor Swift’s Alleged Stalker Found With A Knife, Rope And Ammunition Outside Her Home – MTV UK
|
MTV UK
|
Taylor Swift's Alleged Stalker Found With A Knife, Rope And Ammunition Outside Her Home
MTV UK
An alleged stalker was arrested outside Taylor Swift's Beverly Hills home at the weekend, and new information indicates that his intentions were beyond terrifying. According to the police report, which was obtained by The Blast, Julius Alexander …
Colorado Man Wearing Mask and Rubber Gloves Arrested at Singer Taylor Swift's Beverly Hills Home Last Saturday
Taylor Swift's Alleged Stalker Tested Positive for Cocaine and Marijuana Weeks Before Arrest
Masked Colorado Man Arrested Outside Taylor Swift's House
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!