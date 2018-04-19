Taylor Swift’s Latest Stalker Wasn’t Messing Around — Nigeria Today

Taylor Swift’s Latest Stalker Wasn’t Messing Around

Thank the high heavens Taylor Swift wasn’t at home when a Colorado man tried to visit her.

Julius Sandrock, 38, thought that wearing a mask and wielding a knife was the thing to do. However, it wasn’t long before he was arrested outside Swift’s Beverly Hills home, reports CNN.

That’s a little scary, no?

According to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department website, Sandrock was freed from jail on Tuesday morning, reports TIME:

Meanwhile, police obtained a temporary restraining order preventing Sandrock from possessing guns. According to the document, Sandrock was wearing a mask and rubber gloves when he was taken into custody and told police he had driven from his home in Broomfield, Colorado, to see Swift. Sandrock told officers he owned three handguns and was on probation in Colorado for firing one, police said. A search of his car turned up a knife, rope, ammunition and more masks and gloves, according to the restraining order.

Imagine this man turning up at your house with a mask and a knife:

But that wasn’t all: prescription medications, including oxycodone, were also found in his car, and Sandrock told officers that he had “depression, bipolar disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder and manic episodes”, according to the document.

You know those moments that confirm fame doesn’t appeal to you? This is one of them.

