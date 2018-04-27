 TB Joshua reveals how he prophesied North, South Korean reconciliation [VIDEO] — Nigeria Today
TB Joshua reveals how he prophesied North, South Korean reconciliation [VIDEO]

Posted on Apr 27, 2018

North and South Korea have formally ended the Korean War, 65 years after hostilities started, but not without TB Joshua’s claim of having prophesied the end of the crisis in 2014 at the Pastor’s conference in South Korea. North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un and South Korean President, Moon Jae-in embraced on Friday after signing […]

