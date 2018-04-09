 TBoss comes for follower on Instagram - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

TBoss comes for follower on Instagram – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Pulse Nigeria

TBoss comes for follower on Instagram
Pulse Nigeria
When it comes to hitting it hard on nosy followers on social media, TBoss stands out as she calls out a very nosy one. Published: 1 minute ago; Odion E. Okonofua. Print; eMail · TBoss play. TBoss. (Instagram/OfficialTboss). Tweet. 24/7 Live – Subscribe
Tboss gives epic reply to a follower who trolled at herNAIJA.NG

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.