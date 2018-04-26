TCL has priced its impressive 6-Series Roku TVs, and they’re unbelievably cheap — Nigeria Today

TCL has priced its impressive 6-Series Roku TVs, and they’re unbelievably cheap

Today TCL officially put its 6-Series 4K Roku TVs up for pre-order after initially wowing us at CES 2018, and if you’ve been holding off on buying a 4K TV, this may be the right time.

The post TCL has priced its impressive 6-Series Roku TVs, and they’re unbelievably cheap appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

