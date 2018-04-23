TCN Commissions 100MVA Transformer To Boost Power Supply — Nigeria Today

TCN Commissions 100MVA Transformer To Boost Power Supply

The management of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), on Monday inaugurated 100 MVA transformer at Alimosho substation, Lagos to boost electricity supply to residents within Ikeja Disco. Mr Usman Mohammed, the Managing Director of TCN, while inaugurating the project, said the company was not just concerned in increasing the quantum of power, but also the […]

The post TCN Commissions 100MVA Transformer To Boost Power Supply appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

