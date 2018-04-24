TCN commissions 100MVA transformers, assures incremental power supply - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

TCN commissions 100MVA transformers, assures incremental power supply – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
TCN commissions 100MVA transformers, assures incremental power supply
Vanguard
By Ediri Ejoh. THE Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) yesterday commissioned 100 MVA transformers at 132/33KV Alimosho substation, in a bid to boost electricity supply to residents within Ikeja Disco. While commissioning the project in Lagos, the …
TCN inaugurates 100MVA transformer, assures increase in power supply
TCN inaugurates 100MVA transformers, assures incremental power supply
TCN inaugurates 100MVA transformers
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!