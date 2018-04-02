TD Bank Considers Public Blockchain for Asset Tracking — Nigeria Today

TD Bank Considers Public Blockchain for Asset Tracking
A newly published patent application indicates that TD Bank may be considering the use of a public blockchain for certain kinds of transactions.
