Teacher Killed In Front Of Pupils By Her Ex-Husband — Nigeria Today

Teacher Killed In Front Of Pupils By Her Ex-Husband
A former husband to a 42-year-old teacher in Saldanha, West Coast, South Africa has reportedly entered her school and shot her in front of her primary school pupils. Officers were tipped off about the shooting on Wednesday at around 7:20 Am According to News24, they sent officers to the school where they found a woman’s […]
The post Teacher Killed In Front Of Pupils By Her Ex-Husband appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!