Teacher Seeks Dissolution Of 11-year-old Marriage Over Husband’s Threat To Life — Nigeria Today

Teacher Seeks Dissolution Of 11-year-old Marriage Over Husband’s Threat To Life

An Ibadan-based school teacher, Romoke Ademoyegun, on Wednesday asked an Iletuntun Customary Court in Ibadan to terminate her 11-year-old marriage between her husband, Sunday Ademoyegun, over Ademoyegun’s persistent threat to her life. She accused Ademoygun of frequently subjecting her to violence, a development she said had cost her two pregnancies. “My Lord, I have endured […]

The post Teacher Seeks Dissolution Of 11-year-old Marriage Over Husband’s Threat To Life appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

