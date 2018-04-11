Teachers ask to be included as successors in the late Mark Too's estate - The Standard — Nigeria Today

Teachers ask to be included as successors in the late Mark Too’s estate – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
Teachers ask to be included as successors in the late Mark Too's estate
The Standard
Pioneer estate is among the estates alleged to be located within the controversial land, belonging to the late former MP Mark Too in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County. [Photo by Peter Ochieng/Standard]. A group of teachers from Nandi County have filed a case …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!