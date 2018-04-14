 Team Nigeria climbs to 8th position — Nigeria Today
Team Nigeria climbs to 8th position

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Nigeria last night swept to an unprecedented four gold medals and took a giant move to number 8 on the medals table ahead of such big countries like Jamaica, Malaysia, Kenya, and Botswana. South Africa remains the only African country ahead of Nigeria on the table as they maintained their 5th position with 13 Gold, […]

