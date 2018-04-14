Team Nigeria climbs to 8th position — Nigeria Today

Team Nigeria climbs to 8th position

Nigeria last night swept to an unprecedented four gold medals and took a giant move to number 8 on the medals table ahead of such big countries like Jamaica, Malaysia, Kenya, and Botswana. South Africa remains the only African country ahead of Nigeria on the table as they maintained their 5th position with 13 Gold, 10 Silver and 12 bronze medals. Nigeria has 8 Gold, 5 Silver and 5 Bronze medals.

Blessing Oborodudu started a night to remember for Nigeria with a stunning victory in the 68 kg freestyle against Daniella Lappage of Canada winning 3–1 to add to the haul of Nigeria’s precious gold. When Odunayo Adekuroye stepped to the mat, the hall exploded with sporadic applause against her India’s opponent, Pooja Dhunda.

As they tried themselves for size, tension soared as Odunayo was warned and a point deducted from her. She did not look perturbed. When she finally got a real hold on her, she pinned her to the mat, turned and twisted like a Crocodile overwhelming its prey. The Nigerian garnered five points. As they continued with victory moving towards Nigeria, the Indian in a flash produced a stunning move that saw her amassing five points.

Odunayo, however, took victory beyond her and ended the glorious night on a victorious note beating her 7–5 to take the gold.

An overwhelmed coach swept her off her feet and hauled her on his head to celebrate the gold. Odunayo had other ideas. Decked with a Nigerian flag, she danced to what has become a signature dance and the crowd roared in appreciation.

Oluwatobilola Amusan also won gold in the 100m Women hurdle to keep Nigeria’s flag flying. The gold rush was not over as Suwaibidu Galadima, a Para athlete, capped the night with yet another gold medal in the T47 100 m final.

Galadima led the field from beginning to finish 11:04secs. The 4 x 100 m Relay men got a bronze medal with a time 38:52secs. Amos Daniel also won a bronze in the Men’s 65 kg Freestyle.

