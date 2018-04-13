Team Nigeria in cloud nine over Amusan's Gold - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Team Nigeria in cloud nine over Amusan’s Gold – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
Team Nigeria in cloud nine over Amusan's Gold
The Nation Newspaper
She went, she saw and she conquered. That is the best way to capture the fit achieved by Nigerian sprinter, Oluwatobilolba Amusan after clinching gold in the 100m hurdles at commonwealth Games. The golden run took Nigeria's gold tally to eight. Amusan …
