 Team Nigeria to Commonwealth Games congratulated by Mikel Obi - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Team Nigeria to Commonwealth Games congratulated by Mikel Obi – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Pulse Nigeria

Team Nigeria to Commonwealth Games congratulated by Mikel Obi
Pulse Nigeria
play Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has congratulated Team Nigeria to the 2018 Commonwealth Games, in Gold Coast Australia. (Gustavo Andrade AFP Getty Images). 24/7 Live – Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter! Subscribe. 24/7 Live – Subscribe to the Pulse
Mikel Hails Team Nigeria's Feat At Gold Coast 2018, Wants More MedalsComplete Sports Nigeria
EXTRA TIME: John Obi Mikel commends Nigeria display at the Commonwealth GamesGoal.com

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.