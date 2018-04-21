Team Nigeria's performance was great — Oreweme - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Team Nigeria’s performance was great — Oreweme – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Team Nigeria's performance was great — Oreweme
The Nation Newspaper
The Sports Ministry Director, Federation of Elite Athletes Department (FEAD), Mrs Tayo Oreweme has come out stoutly to defend the performance of Team Nigeria in the just concluded 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games held in Australia, concluding that …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!