'Technology cannot take teachers' place' - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

‘Technology cannot take teachers’ place’ – The Nation Newspaper

'Technology cannot take teachers' place'

The Nation Newspaper

With technological advancements in Artificial intelligence, mixed reality, quantum computing, 3D printing and others disrupting what is work and learning globally, Microsoft Vice President, Worldwide Education, Anthony Salcito, has called for changes …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

