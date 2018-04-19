Tecno Camon X Unboxing And First Impression (All The Details + Pictures) — Nigeria Today

Tecno Camon X Unboxing And First Impression (All The Details + Pictures)

TECNO has unveiled its latest camera centric device with the best selfie camera ever. The Camon X comes with 20MP front facing camera while the Pro variant boasts a massive 24MP selfie shooter.

Both devices sports the latest full view display and a remarkably sleek and light design that make them easier to hold in the hands. The TECNO Camon X is the one I will be unboxing here.

Quick Specs of the Camon X

Display: 6.0-inch HD+ Full View

Processor: 2.0GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P23

Operating System: HIOS V3.3 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Storage: 3GB RAM / 16GB Storage / External storage up to 128GB

Camera: 16MP rear Camera with Quad-flash / 20MP front Camera with double flash

Network: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE (up to 150Mbps)

Fingerprint Sensor: Yes (Rear)

Face ID

Battery: 3750mAh with Fast Charging

The Camon X comes in a black rectangular box with the inscription of the phone name on both sides.

Opening the box reveals the usual accessories. It is a fully accessorized package and you won’t need to buy anything again as far as accessories are concerned. A unit of power cable, USB cable, a plastic protective back case, user guide, Sim ejector tool and pair of earphones.

Camon X accessories inside the box

One Wall adapter Charger

USB type B cable

A plastic protective back case

User manual

SIM ejector tool

A Pair of earphones.

Design and Placement

The 3.5mm audio jack is positioned at the bottom of the phone for the first time on a TECNO device. This means you can now put your phone in your pocket conveniently with the headphone plugged. The mono speaker, the noise cancellation microphone and the charging port have not left their usual place, you still have them all placed at the bottom of the phone.

The earphone is quite stylish and sounds great as well. I couldn’t but test this out and believe me this earphone produces excellent base and is loud.

Since the headphone jack has been moved to the bottom, you have absolutely nothing at the top and left hand side of the phone. All other physical buttons can be found at the right hand side.

Like I said, you have the Dual SIM + SD Card tray (Nano Sims), volume rockers and power button all at the right hand side of the Camon X.

The back houses a 16MP camera with QUAD-LED flash system and just below this is the fingerprint scanner and the TECNO Logo. The fingerprint scanner doubles as a camera button and also for unlocking the phone

One of the major highlights of the Camon X is the front-facing camera which is a 20MP lens. Selfie lovers will have a good time taking pictures with this device. Asides the 20MP camera at the front, There is an LED notification light followed by the mouthpiece and a dual flashlight.

The Camon X has its multitasking, Exit and home buttons all on the screen. Apart from the fingerprint scanner, there is Face ID as well which according to TECNO is more secure than the Fingerprint scanner. The Face ID works pretty well and we are quite surprised how fast and accurate it unlocks the device.

The TECNO Camon X is TECNO’s second smartphone with a full view display, with Camon CM being the first. The device is quite light in the hands which is something many smartphone users will like a lot.

The Face ID now replaces the eyes scanner that was used on the Phantom 6 and 6 Plus and is a lot quicker and accurate in unlocking the phone. The device is also powered a more powerful MediaTek Helio P23 octa-core processor alongside 3GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage which can be extended to 128GB via a MicroSdcard.

The Camon Series are known for their photography prowess and the new Camon X won’t be different. We will get to test this out in the full Review.

The device retails for around N58, 900 and now available across all SLOT shops, 3CHub and all TECNO exclusive shops across Nigeria

