Teddy A, Bam Bam Eviction: Sex Does Not Sell On BBNaija- Payporte Boss — Nigeria Today

Teddy A, Bam Bam Eviction: Sex Does Not Sell On BBNaija- Payporte Boss

CEO of Payporte, the company sponsoring Big Brother, Eyo Bassey has given his opinion on the eviction of Bam Bam and Teddy A. According to him, he is of the opinion that sex does not sell as much as people seem to think in the house. Teddy A and Bam Bam have been involved in […]

The post Teddy A, Bam Bam Eviction: Sex Does Not Sell On BBNaija- Payporte Boss appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

