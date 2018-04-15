Teddy A: Ex Big Brother Naija housemate launches record label — Nigeria Today

Teddy A: Ex Big Brother Naija housemate launches record label

The ex housemate, who openly portrayed himself as an ‘Alpha Male’ and overtly nursed his ambitions to own a record label while in the house, has named his record label ‘Alpha Records’.

Ex Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate and Nigerian singer Tope Adenibyan A.K.A Teddy A, has launched record label few weeks after his eviction from the ongoing reality TV show.

The new C.E.O of Alpha records shared the news with his followers on his social medium platform.

He wrote: @BadmanTeddyA “I am so hyped about this one. My newest baby, Alpha Records. I hope the birth of this company brings greater, fruitful and more fulfilling years to come”.

Teddy A held a question and answer session (Q&A) on twitter shortly after announcing the birth of his new record label.

The artiste developed a romantic relationship with fellow ex housemate Bambam and the two have been seen on media duties together since coincidentally leaving the Big Brother house the same week.

However, Teddy A dismissed ideas of signing Bambam into his new record label.

He wrote during the Q&A session @BadmanTeddyA “For now the goal is to put out great music for the fans”.

Following his eviction, the ex housemate is getting the attention of A-list Nigerian music artistes.

Afro-pop artiste Iyanya invited Teddy A to work with him shortly after his eviction.

@Inyanya “Yooooo Teddy A, please hit me up once you get into Lagos. Let us cook a banger!

Award winning Nigerian artiste Olamide, hinted he was working on a collaboration with Teddy A shortly after the latter was evicted from the BBNaija house.

“About to drop some new music with my bro @iamteddya anticipate.

Prior to his appearance on BBNaija, Teddy A was signed to ‘Big A Entertainment’ however, he has not made any statement about his affiliation with Big A entertainment at the moment.

