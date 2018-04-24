Teenage boy remanded for alleged indecent assault on 6-year-old girl in toilet — Nigeria Today

Teenage boy remanded for alleged indecent assault on 6-year-old girl in toilet

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday remanded a teenager in a correctional home over alleged indecent assault of a six-year-old girl in the toilet. The Magistrate, Mrs B.O. Osunsanmi, who gave the ruling, said the 16-year-old boy should be kept in custody pending advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). The teenager, who […]

The post Teenage boy remanded for alleged indecent assault on 6-year-old girl in toilet appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

